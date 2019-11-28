Project HOPE unveils Mobile Medical Unit

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Project HOPE is giving us a first look at their new mobile medical unit.

The group was able to acquire it with some help from New Life United Methodist Church and Wheeling Hospital.

This is the first mobile medical unit to help the homeless in our area. It provides space for treatment and it’s able to traverse outside of downtown Wheeling.

“We will be able to go county-wide, to look for people who are sleeping in cars on Wheeling Island, at The Highlands, out in the county, and be able to offer them on-site medical care,” said Crystal Bauer, Director of Project HOPE.

The mobile medical unit has the ability to serve multiple patients simultaneously.

“Our mobile medical unit is equipped with two exam rooms,” said Bauer. “Each exam room does have a door so that we’re able to bring people in and maintain their dignity and their privacy. The unit is fully equipped so that we’re able to do minor surgical repairs if we need to, things like take care of abscesses, take care of wounds. We’re seeing a lot of wounds right now so this unit is really going to help with that.”

They will be taking it out on rounds at least once a week and are encouraging the homeless population to come indoors so that they can provide them with appropriate care in a nice, clean clinical setting.

For now, the mobile unit will be kept in the county garage at The Highlands.