Proposed home for future Weirton police department faces pushback

Weirton, W.Va. (WTRF)-There’s a push for a new Weirton Police Department, but finding a home for it is facing some push back.

It all started with talk that the proposed police department would take Edwin J. Bowman Baseball Field’s place. But not everyone is happy with it.

This proposed facility would include a court room used once weekly for municipal court. An indoor close-range and sniper firing range, as well as a reporting writing room and room for “patrol officers” is also part of the plan. It’s proposed to take up a 37,000 square-foot-facility.

On one hand, architects say the field is the perfect spot for it, and on the other hand, locals don’t want to see the historical field go away. But there’s one thing everyone seems to be on board with.

“Everyone seems to be supportive of the new police department, which is great. I guess now is the issue of where it would be. As a police department, we do need a bigger facility. It’s much needed space.” Chief Charlie Kush, Weirton police department

“There actually had been overwhelming opposition to taking this field and building a police department. I hope they take that to heart and really consider and really consider looking at another police department location.” Ed Bowman, Weirton Park Board chairman

Weirton Park Board chairman Ed Bowman says no one from the council administration had indicated there being plans to build a new facility anywhere.

And if anyone has any questions, comments, concerns on the future home for the proposed facility, city council says you can reach out. You can also go to their next council meeting, which is Tuesday.