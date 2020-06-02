Protestors Responding to The Death of George Floyd

In just days, turmoil has swept across the nation over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, and now the fate of that man is being felt in Wheeling.

“Too many times we’ve seen incidents like this go, and the families that are left with holes of these innocent men that are killed receive no justice.” Joe Sparksman, Regional Case Manager for Catholic Charities

Joe Sparksman is reacting to the tragedy of George Floyd one week ago. He was one of the many voices heard throughout the streets of Wheeling Sunday during the protests.

“It was like a good feeling of unity and concern and emotion, but it all was kept contained and peaceful.” Ron Scott Jr., Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for the Wheeling YWCA

Hundreds of peaceful protestors gathered across from the City-County Building, and a crowd of about a dozen were back today. They were a diverse group of people holding all kinds of signs from “Let My Children Grow” and “Give My Children a Chance” to “Black Lives matter”. All are messages that are close to a lot of people’s hearts.

“You need to listen to the folks that are being affected by this, and give credence to what they have to say.” Ron Scott Jr., Cultural Diversity and Community Outreach Director for the Wheeling YWCA

According to Sparksman, there have been concerns over policing and injustice that people in the black communities are having to face in today’s society. That’s something that Sparksman and Scott say shouldn’t be kept to ourselves, even in our own households.

