Closings and Delays
St Clairsville City Schools

PTTDLM continues to work toward final investment decision on cracker plant

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- PTTDLM continues to work toward final investment decision.

PTTDLM’s contractors have been engaged in site preparation, engineering, and design work to prepare for the possible world-scale petrochemical complex in the Ohio Valley.

The first phase of this work has been successfully completed, and activity on the site will be significantly reduced for the next two or three months as PTTDLM works toward finalizing project financing and supply agreements.

PTTDLM  will begin the next phase of this project closer to the final investment decision, which they continue to anticipate will come in the first half of this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter