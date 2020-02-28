Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- PTTDLM continues to work toward final investment decision.
PTTDLM’s contractors have been engaged in site preparation, engineering, and design work to prepare for the possible world-scale petrochemical complex in the Ohio Valley.
The first phase of this work has been successfully completed, and activity on the site will be significantly reduced for the next two or three months as PTTDLM works toward finalizing project financing and supply agreements.
PTTDLM will begin the next phase of this project closer to the final investment decision, which they continue to anticipate will come in the first half of this year.
- Pa. woman in Cookie Monster costume overdoses after dropping child at babysitter, police say
- Lawmakers divided over Pence being chosen to lead federal coronavirus response
- Accused aggravated robber gets arraigned on second try, with tight security
- PTTDLM continues to work toward final investment decision on cracker plant
- Tokyo organizers, government take offensive on virus threat