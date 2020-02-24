“Public charge” rule effective Monday

A sweeping new change to u-s immigration policy goes into effect Monday.

After the supreme court lifted an order Friday…. The Trump administration is now implementing what’s being called the ‘public charge’ rule.

It means people applying for a green card or visa will now be judged on their income and education levels.

It also looks at if they already use public assistance like food stamps.

Critics have called it a ‘wealth test’ and are afraid the change will stop immigrants from participating in government programs that could help their families.

The White House praised the Supreme Court’s ruling… With the press secretary saying in part… That the rule will quote, ‘protect hardworking American taxpayers.’