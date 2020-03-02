Public Enemy fires Flavor Flav after dispute over Bernie Sanders rally

(CNN)The iconic rap group Public Enemy had an internal struggle over the weekend that ended with founding member Flavor Fav being fired.”

Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” Public Enemy said in a brief statement Sunday, according to Rolling Stone.

“We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”Flavor Flav and Chuck D were beefing over the marketing of their group’s name and likeness being used by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who held a campaign rally in Los Angeles Sunday.

Sanders used both Public Enemy’s name and the title of their song “Fight the Power” on promotional items. Posters of the event said “Fight the Power” in red at the top with “Bernie Sanders + Public Enemy” on the bottom.