OHIO- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed a pursuit lead to 2 people being shot.

One person has died from gunshot wounds while one has been transferred to a local hospital.

The incident happened on Route 7 Southbound.

Route 7 is currently closed near Powhatan Point

BELMONT CO: There is police activity on SR 7 between the Village of Powhatan to SR872 (Moundsville Bridge), the road is closed. Motorist should use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/vsmlkBq0km — ODOT EasternOhio (@ODOT_EasternOH) January 9, 2020

