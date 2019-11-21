Quaker Steak & Lube offers free lunch on Thanksgiving for veterans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Officials at Quaker Steak and Lube have a theory.

They say they’ve put their lives on the line for us, now it’s our turn to do something nice for them.

They’re referring to veterans, current military personnel and first responders.



They’ll get a free buffet meal, not the regular Quaker Steak menu items that day.

We’ll have traditional Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and then we’ll have ham and kielbasa that Miklas Meat Market has sponsored for us. Obviously we want to thank them for what they do for us all year round, but it starts back from our two founders. They both were veterans. Christine Thomas, Marketing Manager, Quaker Steak and Lube

This is from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The Thanksgiving buffet is also open to the families of the veterans and first responders. Also, anyone who might be alone and have no one to share the holiday with that day is welcome.

That evening, they’ll open to the public at 5:00 p.m. and be back to the regular menu.