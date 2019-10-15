JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Jefferson County Joint Vocational School is gearing up for it’s 7th annual Anthony D’Aurora Memorial Quarters for Cancer quarter auction to benefit the Cancer Dietary Initiative.

The benefit will help CDI provide food to cancer patients in the Ohio Valley who are financially struggling or do not have access to sustenance while undergoing their treatments.

The event will be held on November 3rd at the JVS in Bloomingdale with doors opening for the vendor sale at 11:30 a.m.

The quarter auction starts at 1 p.m. and tickets are $5 each, that includes one paddle, and extra paddles are $2.

The benefit also includes a 50-50 drawing, door prizes, raffles, and food and drinks.

The quarter auction has raised more than $30,500 since it began, including a record-breaking total of $10,000 last year.

The school is also conducting a month-long food drive and proceeds from the campaign and weekend event will benefit the Steubenville-based organization to help provide food to cancer patients who are financially struggling or do not have access to food while undergoing treatment.

For more information contact the JVS at 740-264-5545.