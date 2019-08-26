Reacting during a mass shooting

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio (WTRF)

We have seen our fair share of Mass Shootings across the country.

But one local organization is working hard to make sure these things don’t happen in our own back yard.

And if they were to happen, they are working to make sure everyone is prepared to handle the situation.

Officials with S.T.A.R.T. say first and foremost, the best way to prepare yourself for chaotic situations like an active shooter, is to always be alert.

“The biggest things with mass shootings these days is people are trying to find areas where there are potential victims is what they want. People that are going into cause harm they are looking for either they are targeting people or they want target rich environments .” Dinero Ciardelli, S.T.A.R.T. President CEO

And that is exactly what they did in the shooting that occurred in El Paso and Dayton.

But if you find yourself in this kind of situation, there are several options to keep in mind.

” You need to actually protect yourself, you need to hunker down, you need to barricade and find a safe location where you can actually put yourself in where you can survive for the time being until it’s completely over.” Dinero Ciardelli, S.T.A.R.T. President CEO

You don’t think that by Going into everyday places like grocery stores, shopping malls, and restaurants that you could be a shooting victim, but in this day in age it is a reality.

And being aware of your surrounding is key.