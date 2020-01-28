RECALL: Kerosene sold at Starfire Station in Martins Ferry may be contaminated

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) – Consumers who have purchased kerosene at the Starfire Station at 507 Crawford Street in Martins Ferry between Jan. 24 at 8:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 28 should return the product unused to the station as soon as possible.

Consumers are warned not to use the product in any space heater or for any other use because the product may be contaminated by gasoline. Use of the product may lead to malfunction or explosion.

Martins Ferry Police Department Chief John McFarland says some of the buyers were located via surveillance video.

There could be — there could be more. They haven’t called back with the additional license plates yet. But they’re working really hard at finding who the people are who bought it. Chief John McFarland, Martins Ferry Police Dept.

Chief McFarland also says buyers who return the recalled product at the Starfire Station will receive a refund.

