The recent school shooting in Texas that left 21 dead is moving many lawmakers to debate gun control measures once again, but each side has different solutions.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito says there’s talk of tightening up background checks, adding more resources for mental health, and school hardening ideas.

On the other hand, Senator Sherrod Brown is okay with the Second Amendment, but is pushing for more gun regulation. This means more background checks and training for those who own guns.

Despite differences, both Senators Capito and Brown agree something needs to be done.

“There’s a lot of ideas on the table. I think this is a pivotal moment. I do see it a bit differently this time that have in the past, and I hope we can reach some kind of consensus between the parties before we move forward.” Sen, Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

“We want to move forward on any number of gun safety measures. It’s not a question of taking people’s guns. It’s a question of an 18-year-old or a 20-year-old shouldn’t be able to go in and buy an assault weapon and yet, no training, no background checks, have no waiting period , and then use that assault weapon.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Capito hasn’t decided which gun legislation she supports, but both hope the Democrats and Republicans find common ground sooner rather than later.