Red Cross faces critical shortage; Wheeling office host telethon

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The American Red Cross is urging citizens to donate blood as they face a ‘critical shortage.’
Type O blood has less than a three-day supply for emergencies and medical treatments.
To combat the demanding, nationwide issue at-hand, the Wheeling office is hosting a telethon 4-7 p.m. on Monday in hopes of getting at least 50 people to verbally commit to giving blood on Media Blood Donor Day.
Media Blood Donor Day is set for Jan. 27.
There are also several upcoming blood drives across the Ohio Valley.
- Steubenville
- 1/31 — 12:30 – 5:30PM
- 2/12 — 12:15 – 4:15PM
- Wintersville
- 2/3 — 12 – 5:30PM
- Beallsville
- 1/22 — 9AM – 2PM
- Hannibal
- 2/5 — 8:30AM – 1:30PM
- Woodsfield
- 2/13 — 12:15 – 4:15PM
- Bethany
- 2/7 — 12 – 4:30PM
- Wheeling
- 1/27 — 11AM – 5:30PM
- 2/10 — 12 – 5:30PM
