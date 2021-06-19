Registration for W.Va. vaccine incentives including $100 savings bonds and gift cards ends Sunday night

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some of the vaccination incentives offered for the COVID-19 vaccine in West Virginia are going away tomorrow.

***W.Va. state mask mandate ends tomorrow***

Gov. Justice announced that online registration for his “Beat 588…Bad” West Virginia Strong Vaccine Incentive Program is set to close Sunday, June 20, at 11:59 p.m.

All West Virginians ages 16-35 who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are able to register online to receive their choice of either a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card.

Time is running out, though, along with other programs in the Mountain State like pandemic unemployment. The good news is that mask mandates for all West Virginians, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, are being lifted tomorrow.

***West Virginia will stop all pandemic unemployment assistance TONIGHT!***

