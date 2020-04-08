Regulations are strict regarding how to handle the bodies of COVID-19 victims

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The medical profession has been following strict protocol when it comes to how they deal with patients with COVID 19.



And that extends to the funeral industry as well.



They’re taking special precautions when dealing with the bodies of people who died of the virus.



“If we suspect there’s COVID 19 involved with a body, we take special precautions, especially with the removal of the body,” explained Belmont County Coroner Troy Balgo. “We use protective gear, and we use some special bio-seal bags.”



He said stopping the spread of the contagion takes precedence over everything, including families’ wishes for their loved ones’ funerals.



“One of the big directives is that the body is to be cremated,” Dr. Balgo noted. “We’re not allowing large funerals or large gatherings of people. We’re sort of streamlining the cremation of the body throughout the state.”



They say the patient is still shedding the virus, even after they die.



“We want to protect all the people on the front lines, especially the first responders,” Dr. Balgo said. “So we’re being very careful.”



That even includes cases in which there’s just a chance that the deceased person was exposed to the virus.



And they will not perform an autopsy on a COVID 19 victim.