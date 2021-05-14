Rep. Bill Johnson concerned following cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

Washington, D.C. (WTRF)- Congressman Bill Johnson is very concerned days after the cyberattack that hit the nation’s largest fuel pipeline. He fears the US isn’t protected enough.

He says it’s not the first major hack like this we’ve had, but, if we aren’t well prepared, it may not be the last.

The Colonial Pipeline froze operations for a time, and it’s now up and running. 45% of the East Coast rely on it, and Congressman Johnson only hopes the government steps it up.

“There’s a significant amount of evidence the Russians are being behind this again. I’m concerned that there’s not enough focus on cyber security and protecting our critical infrastructure, like our energy grid, our pipeline, resources to produce fuel for our power generation.”

Rep. Bill Johnson, (R) Ohio

Currently, GasBuddy.com tells us 88% of gas stations are out of fuel in Washington D.C, half are out in Virginia, and 42% of Maryland stations are dry.

