President Trump 2024? Trump To Announce He’s The GOP’s “Presumptive 2024 Nominee”

(WTRF/AP)- Donald Trump is scheduled to make his first post-presidential appearance on Sunday.

Reports are saying Trump will announce that he will be the GOP’s “presumptive 2024 nominee.”

Trump is scheduled to speak to the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida.

The Guardian is reporting that Trump’s speech on Sunday will focus on a “show of force” with the message: “I may not have Twitter or the Oval Office, but I’m still in charge.”

Trump is also expected to use the speech to talk about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative moment, as well as to criticize President Joe Biden’s efforts to undo his immigration policies, according to a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the plans.