ResCare looking for more then 60 jobs

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

A local community living facility is looking to grow their business by hiring more then 60 jobs.

ResCare is a provider agency for people with disabilities.

They have group homes all throughout Belmont County and surrounding counties where they serve more then 200 individuals 24/7.

Executive Director Rebecca Birch says the jobs they need filled take a special kind of person.

“You definitely have to have a certain level of patience and just wanting to make a difference I think in your community is really important.” To apply all you need is a drivers license with less then 6 points, High school diploma or GED, and no experience is required. Rebecca Birch – Executive Director ResCare Community Living

If you would like to check them out or apply they will be at the WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair on March 16th at the Highlands Event Center or head on over to rescare.com/careers or call 740-695-491.