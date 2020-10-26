Robert Murray dies at 80, Ohio Valley reacts

BELMONT CO, Ohio (WTRF)- Former coal giant, Robert Murray, died early Sunday morning at 80 years old; just five days after announcing his retirement as Chairman of the Board for Murray Energy.

Murray recently filed for black lung benefits and heavily depended on oxygen.

Murray is remembered not only throughout the state but right here at home in the Ohio Valley as man who started from the bottom and worked his way to the top.

A story that began with Murray working as a coal miner at an early age, to building a coal empire right here in our own backyard.

It was a long, hardworking career that made the “Murray” name a staple in the Ohio Valley and the Mountain State.