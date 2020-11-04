Ryan Weld (R) wins W.Va. State District 1 Senate seat

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. – Marshall County Health Department received confirmation of 7 new positive cases in Marshall County.

The first is a female in her 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The second is female in her 40’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The third is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fourth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifth is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixth is a male in his 90’s who is currently hospitalized. The seventh is a male in his 20’s who is reporting mild symptoms.