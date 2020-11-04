Ryan Weld (R) wins W.Va. State District 1 Senate seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Ryan Weld (R) has won the W.Va. State District 1 Senate seat.
Weld was born in Wheeling and graduated from Duquesne University with a law degree.
Weld was a captain in United States Air Force Reserves.
