Ryan Weld (R) wins W.Va. State District 1 Senate seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Ryan Weld (R) has won the W.Va. State District 1 Senate seat.

Weld was born in Wheeling and graduated from Duquesne University with a law degree.

Weld was a captain in United States Air Force Reserves.

