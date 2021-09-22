Salsa Joe’s owner identified in Belmont County double murder

UPDATE- 1:00 PM (9/22/21)

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department has ruled the fire in Belmont County that killed a couple is now labeled as a double murder.

Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas says the names identified at the scene were Tom and Angela Strussion.

An autopsy is being performed today and tomorrow according to Sheriff David Lucas.

‘We are highly involved in the investigation, and we’re staying strong on it’, said Sheriff Lucas.

Sheriff Lucas added ‘ We’re going to do everything we can to come to a resolution of what happened.’

UPDATE- 10:51 AM (9-22-21)

Belmont County Sheriff’s told 7News they will provide an information update on the case of a Belmont County couple at 1 PM.

UPDATE 4:20 PM

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas asks anyone who lives in that area or Route 40 with security cameras…to call the sheriff’s department at (740) 695-7933. The sheriff confirms they have now labeled this case as suspicious.

He says investigators will be out here for several more hours, continuing to process the scene.

UPDATE 3:13 PM

Editor’s Note: 7News is aware that the names of the deceased have been floating around on social media but as a news organization we are choosing not to release the names until it is confirmed by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Department is not releasing the names until the family has been notified.

UPDATE 10:47 AM

Belmont County officials have confirmed a deceased couple in a Belmont County house fire.

Names will not be released until next of kin are notified.

The couple was found dead at the scene.

Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas says, “The investigation has just begun and details will be released later.”

Central dispatched received a call of a structure fire.

Officials are on the scene of a Belmont County fire.

The fire was called in at 7 AM this morning at Trails End Road in Belmont.

A Deputy Coroner is on the scene

Most of the damage occurred to the upstairs of the home.

Officials are being tight-lipped about what’s going on at the scene.

7News is on the scene working to get more details