Sanitary sewer work may close a portion of Heritage Trail

WHEELING, W.VA. – Beginning the week of April 13, IPR Northeast will be doing sanitary sewer rehabilitation on behalf of the City of Wheeling for three weeks.

During that time period, the use of Heritage Trail on Water Street between 43rd and 45th streets in South Wheeling may be disrupted from time to time.

IPR will do their best to keep interruptions to a minimum. Residents may also notice an epoxy paint type of smell coming from the work area, but that is normal.

