Scammers posting as Deputies in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Scammers are back at it again in Jefferson County but this time they are posing as deputies.

They are calling saying they have warrants out for their arrest and spoofing one of the actual sheriffs phones numbers.

They are also asking for money. The Jefferson County Sheriffs Office is warning residents to not give out any personal information and they would never ask for money over the phone.

Officials urge you to hang up and call your local Police Departments or the Sheriffs Office immediately.