School fires bus driver after giving student inappropriate note

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CNN/WTRF) – An Oklahoma mom says her son was given an inappropriate note by his school bus driver.

Never in my wildest dreams would I think that this was one of my kids that this would happen to. Mother who wishes to remain anonymous

Her son in the seventh grade arrived home on Friday with this handwritten note from his bus driver.

I’m writing this note to you because as you know when school is out, there’s really no time to talk, just a quick hug. For some time I’ve been wanting to talk to you about spending time together with you and I and maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think? I really want to be friends with you and every once in a while hang out together to play, talk, etc. Yes! I’m a grown up but I like friendship with kids like you. Tell me what you think, no pressure though. Alleged note from school bus driver

The mother immediately contacted the school and police after reading the note. Two days later, the bus driver was taken off the route.

I don’t want it to escalate to where another child, nothing’s done until something’s done that’s more irreversible than a note. I am very worried that he’s going to go to other school districts. Mother who wishes to remain anonymous

Alarm bells began ringing earlier in the school year when the bus driver requested a hug from her son.

The school district says that although the driver did not break the law, his actions were deemed inappropriate and is no longer employed.

