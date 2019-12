Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Belmont County Detectives conducted a drug investigation that lead to a search warrant.

Police arrested Anna Marie Devault at 346 21st in Bellaire, OH.

Deputies seized crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and money.

Devault was taken to Belmont County Jail on charges of trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

Bellaire police assisted with the warrant.