Sen. Capito and Brown respond to bills aimed at restoring coal communities

Washington, DC (WTRF)-Investment and restoration in West Virginia coal communities may come not a moment too soon.

Senator Joe Manchin, alongside 4 other senators, have just unveiled two bills: the RECLAIM Act and AML Reauthorization Bills.

But what would they do? Supporters believe 13,000 new jobs would come from those bills in just reclamation alone. But that’s not all.

Supporters says it would help include coal country as part of the economic recovery.

7 News spoke to Senator Sherrod Brown, who’s one of the officials behind this legislation. Senator Shelley Moore Capito also stands by this but wants to see action.

“Any legislation that moves forward the revitalization of our coal ares, we should go for. I encourage all that, but I’d rather see it actually be result in stemming our population laws, keeping more younger people in the state, and keeping more businesses’ heads above water.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia

“Senator Capito and Senator Machin and I are involved. We care about coal country. We fought for the pension issue, which we got enacted and the President signed it, to fix the pensions of these coal miners and these coal miners’ widows. That’s the first step, but we need to do more for these communities.” Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

There’s strong momentum for this legislation and the investment they would make in coal communities.

Together, the bills would reclaim and restore abandoned coal mines, polluted lands, and waters, which would turn them into new economic development hubs — without using taxpayer dollars.