Sen. Capito explains her concerns about the American Rescue Plan

WASHINGTON — Now that President Biden’s signature is on the American Rescue Plan, Congress has turned its attention to its next piece of legislation.



But, the passing of the 1 point 9 trillion-dollar relief package isn’t sitting well with some lawmakers.



West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito voted against the bill.



While the Senator says she did support certain parts of the legislation like stimulus checks and help with unemployment, she is still concerned about the plan to send money to the states.



Senator Capito explained that she does agree with stimulus money going directly to counties or municipalities, but wish it was given on more of a need basis.