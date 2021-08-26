Sen. Ryan Weld reacts to Kabul airport attack: “It’s an absolute tragedy”

(WTRF)- The devastating news can even be felt across the U.S, hitting hard for veterans like West Virginia State Senator Ryan Weld, who served in Afghanistan.

Senator Weld calls it an “absolute tragedy”.

He fears it may be “all but impossible” for Afghans who worked with Americans to get out of the country on a flight. But, he isn’t losing hope.

Senator Weld is working to help one of his former Afghan colleagues and his family out of the country. He’s name Mohammad, a man you may remember hearing about on 7News just days ago. The Senator says Mohammad and his family are safe for now after today’s explosions, but he still isn’t giving up.

“We’re going to figure this out. We’re going to figure this out. The Americans that are still there. We’re going to figure this out for our former Afghan coworkers, colleagues that are there. We’re going to figure this out. I just hope everyone on the national level is with us to try to figure it out.” Sen. Ryan Weld, (R) West Virginia

Senator Weld says there’s more confusion and unpredictability than ever in getting them out.

He says he, and veterans like himself, are trying to find a secure ground route out, whether that’s through Pakistan or somewhere else.

The Senator is staying in contact with others in the states to try and make this happen.