Senator Capito on the Border Crisis

Large numbers of foreign nationals continue to make their way to the United States through the southern border, and the US immigration system remains overwhelmed.



7NEWS spoke with West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito about the situation.



One of the biggest hurdles right now is a lack of immigration judges to hear asylum claims.

Additionally, the Senator believes that the more lax immigration policies of the Biden Administration in general have encouraged this recent rise in the number of people coming, especially the cases of unaccompanied children being trafficked.

“We need a wall system, which includes a physical barrier. But also on the asylum end, we need to put more judges in, and then the President needs to come up with a solution that deters people, and deters traffickers from thinking they can bring children in unfettered, and then they’re released into the country. Which is what’s happening right now.” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Capito also highlighted some Trump-era policies she think might work to deter people from coming into the country illegally, like the Remain in Mexico policy.