Senator Capito Responds to Protests Over Death of George Floyd

Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia is responding to the turmoil over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

According to Capito, our voices need to be heard.

It’s not even been two weeks, and there’s still concerns over racial prejudice and racial injustice in our country.

Capito is recognizing those peaceful demonstrators protesting about inequities and equal justice in West Virginia, but not all protests have been peaceful. Even in Washington D.C., Capito has seen the violent protest and the looting.

She says that defeats the purpose of prompting change, and that’s been a disappointment to her.

“I’m very disappointed with this kind of reaction that occurs in the dead of night. I can’t tell you how many boarded up store fronts right here in Washington there are. It’s sad.” Senator Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia

A lot of people’s properties and businesses have been destroyed from the violent protest in D.C.

As the economy is opening, Senator Capito says the protests are setting us all back.