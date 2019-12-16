Senkbeil trial begins today

Wheeling W.VA. (WTRF) -The teen accused of killing 19-year-old Caleb Smail is scheduled to begin his trial this morning.

Crandall Senkbeil was charged with murder in May after a four-month investigation.



Police records indicate Senkbeil allegedly went to Smail’s house and took a safe containing $10 thousand dollars and “accidentally” shot Smail.



Phone records reportedly show the suspect was near the home around the time police say the murder happened.



Records also show Senkbeil called Smail earlier that evening.



The teen has pled not guilty.



