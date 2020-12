MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol post in St. Clairsville confirms that a crash occurred at the intersection of State Route 7 and Route 800 in Monroe County at Milepost 3.

State Route 7 is now closed due to the incident.

The incident happened at 4:39 p.m.

One person was taken by medical helicopter from the scene.

