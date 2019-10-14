Sexual Assault Response team comes to Brooke and Hancock County

BROOKE, HANCOCK COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF) – The Sexual Assault Help Center is collaborating with the Weirton Community and has started a Brooke Hancock Sexual Assault Response Team.

The team is made up of law enforcement, prosecution, advocates, and Medical with Trinity Health Systems.

This team will work towards making Brooke and Hancock victims a priority in sexual assault cases.

This is a great opportunity for people to get support from the community.

“So making sure that it is victims centered, making sure that it is trauma informed and we’re really assisting individuals that come forward and talk about sexual violence. They are able to report it and that way hopefully we can get to more prosecutions and investigations.” Ashley Carpenter – SAHC Executive Director

They are having a commitment signing ceremony with all parties involved on October 24th at 12pm at the Brooke Hancock Family Resource Network.