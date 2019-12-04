Sheriff’s in Marietta, OH looking for a man with a distinctive tattoo

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marietta, OH (WTRF)- Marietta Sheriff’s Office in Washington County are looking for a man with a pothead tattoo… on his head.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately.

Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address.

His last known address was in Belpree, OH.

Other tattoos include

TAT Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eye brows
TAT Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
TAT Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
TAT Back – Cross
TAT Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
TAT Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
TAT Arm, right – ½ sleeve
TAT Arm, left – ½ sleeve
TAT Neck – Cross w/Crown

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Pizza Card

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter