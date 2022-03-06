(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines.

After another week of Russian attacks on Ukraine, many Americans are still saddened by what they are seeing, and looking for ways to show their support.

In Belmont County, people rallied in front of the courthouse with signs and flags. Some of the people in the crowd were from Ukraine and worried for their family and friends in their home country. Donations are being accepted on the For the Love of Pierogies Facebook page.

A local priest helped rescue orphans from Ukraine.

Father Jason Charron is the priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church in South Wheeling. He and a Pittsburgh businessman went on a rescue mission to the country to help 22 Ukrainian orphans. Father Charron is already planning another humanitarian trip. So, every Friday funds from the parish fish fry will help those efforts.

A Freedom Convoy of trucks has been making its way across the country.

It passed through Guernsey and Belmont Counties on the way to the final destination of Washington D.C. More than 250 truckers are part of the movement and thousand more people came out to support along the route.

A bill that would get rid of the training requirement to get a conceal carry permit in Ohio has passed out of the legislature and now waits for Governor Mike DeWine’s signature.

Under the current law, a person must attend an eight-hour safety training course. They’re also subject to background and mental health history checks.



Drivers have been watching the progress as they pass the site of the Wellsburg-Brilliant Bridge and crews are busy on both sides of the river.

On the West Virginia side crews are working on the retaining wall. In Ohio, they’re focused on the section of the bridge that will be over Route 7. Completion is still set for later this year.

