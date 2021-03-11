Signs someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts and how to help

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – No one has to face depression or suicidal feelings all by themselves.

Before we continue, if you or someone you know is experiencing these thoughts and needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

The CDC finds mental health challenges related to mortality worsened during the pandemic.

According to the CDC, symptoms of anxiety and depression have gone up considerably from April to June 2020 versus that same time in 2019.

Experts also explained depression normally escalates in the winter time, which is a concern, so much so that they urge us to all be aware of others.

A big sign that experts said you can look out for is if someone is giving away their belongings just out of nowhere.

If they’re talking about feeling guilty or feeling like they’re a burden on their family, those also are signs, as well as being withdrawn or not interested in the same things they used to like.

Medical officials are there to support anyone feeling this way.

I think it’s important that we let everyone know that it’s okay to not be okay. I think a lot of people have been coming forward and saying I felt this way, and I sought help and I’m doing a lot better. For family and friends, just to listen, if someone is having a rough time and saying how can I help you, that is a huge gift to them to seek help. Kayla Mansfield, Nurse Practitioner

If anyone you know fits these signs, experts say you too can help. Just let them know you’re there for them and listening.

If someone doesn’t feel comfortable being up front with having these kind of thoughts, experts urge them to talk to their doctor or therapist.

They can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.