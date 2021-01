This image shows a recipe for chicken ramen noodle soup. More people are cooking at home these days, and when they do eat restaurant food, they’re often looking for comfort food, experts say. Other trends include simpler recipes, recipes with fewer ingredients, one-pot meals, sheet-pan meals, finger food and pantry-ingredient recipes, all up significantly year over year. (Cheyenne M. Cohen/Katie Workman via AP)

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Sandy Yoho of the Simpson Church in Moundsville reports that the church’s meal service will not be available next week due to COVID-19 issues.

No meals will be available from Monday, January 25 to Saturday, January 29.

