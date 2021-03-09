Sinclair Broadcast Group Laying Off Hundreds Of Employees

(WTRF)- The Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest local TV station owners, is laying off about 5 percent of its workforce.

Sinclair is citing the coronavirus pandemic as the root cause.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be felt across all sectors of the economy, something that can have a profound impact on a company as diversified as ours,” a Sinclair spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement. “From local businesses and advertisers to distributors and partners, no component of our business’s ecosystem has been fully shielded from the impact of the global pandemic.”

“In response to this, we are currently undergoing enterprise-wide reductions across our workforce, including corporate headquarters, to ensure we are well-positioned for future success,” the Sinclair spokesperson added.

Sinclair said their company employs 9,2111 employees. A 5% reduction would mean about 460 people will lose their jobs.

A memo notified the employees that layoffs were coming.