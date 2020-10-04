Single vehicle crash kills 21-year-old in Bloomingdale

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Friday evening Courtney Oneill, 21, of Bloomingdale was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty northbound on County Road 39 when Oneill lost control of the jeep, traveled to the left side of the road, where she struck an embankment and utility pole.

This is where the Ohio State Highway Patrol says Oneill was ejected from the vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

When crews arrive, they transported Oneill to Trinity West Hospital where she was then pronounced death from injuries received in the crash.

OSHP says they believe alcohol was a suspected factor in this crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was at the scene to provide assistance.