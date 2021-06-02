Six people shot overnight in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Six people have been shot at a business in Springfield.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Yellow Springs Street early Wednesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a person began firing at a party. One person was taken from the scene by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Five other people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Springfield Regional Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown after the shooting with only patients allowed into the facility. Police tell 2 NEWS this is standard procedure and the lockdown has since been lifted.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS at least one or two people fired shots through the door of a building. Police said the space once was a barbershop but is now rented out for parties and events. According to Springfield Police, it is not clear if the people present were at a party or a wake.

The extent of the injuries to the six people that were hospitalized is not known at this time.

OSP said police are searching the area for a suspect and no one is in custody. No suspect information was available. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now assisting in this case.

