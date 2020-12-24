Slippery roads develop late Thursday

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has put most of us under a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 pm Thursday until 1 pm Friday. The advisory starts three hours earlier along and west of Interstate-77.

Slippery roads will rapidly develop Thursday evening as a wave of low pressure moves up an Arctic cold front. Many of us will receive a quick three to five inches of snow in about a 12 hour period.

This will be the third time that a significant snowfall has hit this area since the first of December. A sharp drop in the temperatures should produce some ice under the freshly falling snow. This will lead to a rapid deterioration of the driving conditions.

Slippery roads will first develop west of Interstate-77 in the mid to late afternoon Thursday. Accumulating snow will then progress to the Ohio River by Thursday evening. Very slippery roads will affect the higher elevations above the Ohio River. Plan for hazardous road conditions which could impact your morning commute. Please slow down and be careful when crossing bridges and Overpasses.