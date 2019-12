Ohio County, W.VA. (WTRF)- The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint tonight from 6:00 am to 12 am on U.S. 40 near the Triadelphia Volunteer Fire Department.

The checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to deter intoxicated driving in this area .

WV State police say it is not the intention to inconvenience the public but only to make the roadways safer.

If you do not wish to travel on National Road the state police say please take alternative routes.