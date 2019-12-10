‘Social Media influencer’ gets 14 yrs for plot to ‘hijack’ web site

A social media influencer was sentenced to 14-years on Monday for planning to hijack a website at gunpoint.

Rossi Lorathio Adams II….who is also known as “polo”….is the founder of “state snaps,” a social media company.

He was found guilty of a single count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force, threats and violence.

His social media accounts had over a million followers at one point and they used the slogan “do it for state.”

Adams wanted to purchase the internet domain “Doitforstate.com” from a cedar rapids resident and tried to convince the man to sell it to him.

In June 2017…Adams took his cousin, Sherman Hopkins junior to break into the house of that man which ended with the victim getting shot in the leg and Hopkins getting shot multiple times.

Hopkins survived and got a 20-year prison sentence.

In addition to Adams’ prison sentence, he must also pay fees for restitution, prosecution costs, and attorney fees.

