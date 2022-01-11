Someone could be tracking you without you knowing; Experts warn of Apple AirTags

It’s not something you think you have to watch out for. But experts warn it’s happening to people without their permission: People are being tracked, but how?

There’s no way of knowing you’re being tracked at first, but 2 or 8 hours afterwards, your phone will beep, telling you you’re being tracked. It’s happening with Apple AirTags.

They’re meant for finding lost items, but others have ulterior motives.

“They’re very small, easy to hideaway, but that ends up doing in some cases is it allows people to place them in people’s things or in a coat, and now you’re being tracked, and they can find you.” Joe Rodella, Chief information and operating officer at West Liberty University

Your purse, pocket, or car might even be tracked with it.

The AirTags look something like this. They’re only about the size of a quarter.

Experts say they’re found on people’s things, mostly women, so, don’t be naïve.

“This world we live in is more technological all the time. People need to investigate the technology they buy. Use it for it’s intended purpose, but understand it’s risks. It’s the aware user and savvy person person that knows to watch out for the negative because it’s out there.” Joe Rodella, Chief information and operating officer at West Liberty University

The moment you realize you’re being tracked, experts say there’s one thing not to do.

“Most importantly: Do not go home. You don’t want who’s tracking you to know where you live.” Joe Rodella, Chief information and operating officer at West Liberty University

Rather go somewhere public and call the police — or better yet go to the police station.

Experts say you’ll only get a notification your being tracked if you have an iphone. but with andoirds, there’s an app you can download that can let you know.