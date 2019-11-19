Space heater safety this winter

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

As the winter months are approaching local fire officials want to remind people to be cautious with their space heaters.

It only takes a moments for a fire to start.

Fire officials say it is important to keep all objects at least three feet away from the heater if not farther, always plug the heater directly into the wall; never into an extension cord or any adapter.

“You never want to leave the space heater on while you sleep. You also want to make sure that you have a heater with a listing agency, that it has tip over protection. If it’s damaged in any way replace it, or have a certified technician repair it.” Deric Jamison – Wheeling Chief Fire Inspector

Chief Fire Inspector Jamison also says to make sure your smoke detectors are up to date.