Special session starts Monday

West Virginia Lawmakers are meeting in the State Capitol this week.

Governor Jim Justice calling for a special session in Charleston beginning Monday.

Lawmakers will review three bills regarding tourism, compliance of DUI expungement and funding for road projects.

They will also discuss the use of public funding to pay for this special session.

“There’s no contention anticipated. I think it’s just to tweak some dates that would expire prior to us going into regular session in January. “ Erikka Storch – Delegate WV

Storch expects they’ll gavel out on Monday.

She says she’s bringing the conversation of Greyhound racing to the table during January’s legislative session.