Skip to content
WTRF
Valley Grove
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live Streaming Video
Home
News
Top Stories
Boil Order
Border Report Tour
Emergencies
Digital Exclusive
Entertainment
Local News
National
Ohio Headlines
Pennsylvania Headlines
Washington-DC
West Virginia Headlines
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Sarah Cumberledge
Video
Top Stories
How to help children raised in addicted families?
Video
YMCA Valentines Day Weekend over-nighter
Video
Shania Wells sentenced to six counts of probation violation charges
Video
Pound Puppies are coming back in time for Valentine’s Day!
Video
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Ohio Valley Nature Pictures
Weather Alerts
Weather News
Sports
Band of the Week
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
College Sports
High School Sports
Local Sports
Team Of The Week
WVU Sports
Top Stories
Kelly Hendershot leads Shadyside to OVAC 2-A Title game
Video
Top Stories
Union Local wins in OT, headed to OVAC 3-A Title game
Video
Wheeling Park And Weir Fall In 5A Semifinals
Video
Fort Frye Wins Battle Of Cadets
Video
Wheeling Central Rallies To Beat Clay-Battelle
Video
Traffic
2 Mile Hill
Cabela Drive
Dallas Pike
I-470
I-70 Elm Grove
US 250 Interchange
Washington Avenue
Wheeling Tunnel
Living Local
Animals Up Close
Back To School
Building A Better Community
Calendar
Delightful Nights
Faces of Recovery
Lauttamus Security Question of The Day
LOVE
Ohio Valley Job And Career Fair
Pet of The Week
Pledge of Allegiance
Sounds of The Season
Trinity Health Matters
Veterans Voices
Contests
Contest Winners
McDonald’s Breakfast Club
About Us/Watch
About Us
Advertise With Us
Ohio Lottery
The Mel Robbins Show
Meet the Team
Trip Incentives
TV Schedule
Work For Us
WTRF Birthday Club
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Spend Valentine’s Day at the Waffle House and more trending stories
Top News
Posted:
Feb 12, 2020 / 06:39 AM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 12, 2020 / 06:39 AM EST
video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Two OSU football players charged with rape, kidnapping
Video
Tractor-trailer fire halts Eastbound traffic on I-70
Video
Students participate in annual spelling bee at Woodsdale Elementary
Video
Belmont Savings Bank partners with A Special Wish for a fourth consecutive year
Video
Yorkville brings in water buffalo tank for residents
Video
City Council votes to raise sewage rates in Benwood
Video
Andrew Yang suspends 2020 presidential campaign
Video
WPD investigating gas station robbery in Woodsdale, suspect at large
Video
Ohio Senator pushes for later start to school day
Video
New Hampshire primary voting in full swing, as Democratic front-runners look for an edge
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
More Video
Ohio Lottery
Don't Miss
Dr. Dave Walker’s Evening Forecast
Video
Emily’s Tuesday a.m. forecast
Video
Two OSU football players charged with rape, kidnapping
Video
Tractor-trailer fire halts Eastbound traffic on I-70
Video
Students participate in annual spelling bee at Woodsdale Elementary
Video
Belmont Savings Bank partners with A Special Wish for a fourth consecutive year
Video
Yorkville brings in water buffalo tank for residents
Video
Trending Stories
Two OSU football players charged with rape, kidnapping
Video
Rare whale and dolphin sighting off coast on LA and more great videos
Video
Spend Valentine’s Day at the Waffle House and more trending stories
Video
Tractor-trailer fire halts Eastbound traffic on I-70
Video
Students participate in annual spelling bee at Woodsdale Elementary
Video
More Top News
WTRF 7News Twitter
Tweets by @WTRF7News