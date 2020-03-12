St.Clairsville/Richland City District cancel school on Friday for students

St.Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville/ Richmond City School District will be closed tomorrow, Friday the 13th.

There will be a staff day on Friday, March 13th.

The goal of our workday is to set up Google classrooms, prepare lesson packets, identify students that do not have internet service and thoroughly clean all facilities in the district.

The St. Clairsville-Richland City School district is closely monitoring the coronavirus

The District hopes they will not need to utilize the contingency plan

All school activities will go on as scheduled and we will be back in session Monday.