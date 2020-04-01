St. Luke’s Food Pantry finds ways to help the hungry while social distancing

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) Every Wednesday, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Wheeling Island gives groceries to people in need.



Normally, Coordinator Judy Rebich sits down with each person, taking their information and keeping meticulous records.



These days, the food is still distributed, but the conversations are much shorter, and happen through a closed door.



“Are you a resident of this county?” she asks. If they say yes, then she explains the new system.

The person stands outside the exterior door, the volunteers push a cart filled with pre-packed grocery bags into the vestibule, then they close the interior door, and the person outside opens the exterior door and picks up the groceries.



“We are suddenly seeing so much more need.,” Rebich said. “Last week, we had five times the number of people showing up than the week before. Since Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack closed, many people are suddenly out of work.”



“I miss the social interaction,” said Brenda Stupak, volunteer. “I always like talking with the people. I miss that part a lot. But we do what we have to, to keep this program going.”



They give out cereals, peanut butter, pasta, juices, fresh fruits, soups, canned vegetables, chips, snacks and more.



Even with the social distancing measures, they can still hear people yell “thank you!” as they close the door and carry their groceries down the street.

“It breaks my heart,” said Rebich. “There’s so much need. Other food pantries have closed. But we had to find a way to keep doing this.”