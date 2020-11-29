Star Wars actor who played Darth Vader dies

(CBS) Actor David Prowse who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy has died aged 85.

His agent confirmed on Sunday (November 29) he passed away after a short illness.

Prowse, a weightlifter turned actor, was best known for his role as Luke Skywalker’s father who wore the iconic black suit in the original trilogy from 1977 to 1983.

The Brit’s accent was not considered suitable for the role of Darth Vader and his lines were voiced by James Earl Jones.

In the UK, Prowse was also known for his role as the Green Cross Code Man who appeared in TV adverts to alert children about the dangers in crossing the road, which earned him an MBE in 2000.